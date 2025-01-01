Trade Futures with StoneX

Explore StoneX Futures
Discover the comprehensive suite of futures trading solutions offered by StoneX. Your StoneX Futures account gives you access to a wide range of markets, cutting-edge trading tools, and expert resources designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're looking to open an account, demo our platform, or learn more about popular markets and strategies, StoneX is your gateway to informed and strategic futures trading. Use the links below to learn more about trading futures with StoneX.
Markets | Platforms | Open an Account | Demo | Resources | About StoneX | Contact Us
StoneX Futures and Options on Futures trading is provided by StoneX Financial Inc - FCM Division
Why Trade Futures and Options
Around the Clock Access
Our markets are open nearly 23 hours a day, six days a week.
Deep Liquidity
Tighter pricing and lower costs, which means more efficiency.
Ease of Going Short
Take short positions as easily as long positions.
Multi-Asset Class Offering
Discover opportunities using our global benchmark offerings.
Transparent Markets
See the same prices, quotes, and trades as everyone else – a fair and open market you can trust.
Maximize Capital Efficiency
Control a large contract value with a relatively small amount of margin.
Markets
Trade Futures, Options on Futures, and Micro contracts in the following markets. See All Markets.
Equity Indices
- Standard, E-mini & Micro contracts
- S&P 500
- DJIA
- Russell-2000
- NASDAQ
Metals
- Standard & Micro contracts
- Gold
- Silver
- Copper
- Platinum
Energies
- Standard & Micro Contracts
- WTI Crude Oil
- Brent Crude Oil
- Henry Hub Natural Gas
- RBOB Gasoline
Crypto
- CME Group, Eurex, and Coinbase products
- Standard, Micro, & Nano contracts
- Bitcoin Futures
- Ether Futures
Interest Rates
- Standard & Micro contracts
- 2 Year T-Note Futures
- 5 Year T-Note Futures
- 10 Year T-Note Futures
- U.S. Treasury Bond Futures
Ags & Livestock
- Corn
- Soybeans
- Wheat
- Live Cattle
- Lean Hogs
StoneX Futures and Options on Futures trading is provided by StoneX Financial Inc - FCM Division
Trade Micro Futures in Popular Markets
Micro contracts allow traders to participate in the futures and options markets with reduced risk and greater flexibility than standard contracts. As small as 1/10th the size of standard contracts, micros let you precisely scale your market exposure up or down, use leverage for greater capital efficiency and have greater versatility to manage your positions.
Micro E-mini Equity Indices
- Micro E-mini S&P 500
- Micro E-mini Nasdaq 100
- Micro E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average
- Micro E-mini Russell 2000
Micro Energies
- Micro WTI Crude Oil Futures
- Micro Henry Hub Natural Gas Futures
Micro Metals
- Micro Gold Futures
- Micro Silver Futures
- Micro Palladium Futures
- Micro Copper Futures
Micro Crypto
- Micro Bitcoin Futures
- Micro Ether Futures
Micro Rates
- Micro Ultra 10-Year U.S. T-Notes
- Micro 10-Year U.S. T-Bonds
- 2-Year Yield Futures
- 10-Year Yield Futures
Micro FX
- Micro EUR/USD Futures
- Micro AUD/USD Futures
- Micro GBP/USD Futures
StoneX Futures and Options on Futures trading is provided by StoneX Financial Inc - FCM Division
StoneX Futures and Options on Futures trading is provided by StoneX Financial Inc - FCM Division
Standard
Self-Directed traders who open a StoneX Futures Standard account have access to our fast and reliable software at a low rate without sacrificing customer service.
- Futures Contracts: $1.29 per side and contract.
- Micro Futures Contracts: $0.50 per side and contract.
- Options on Futures: Opening position (commission is charged up-front) $2.58 | Closing position: $0.00.
Premium
A Futures Premium account with StoneX is perfect for traders who are looking for futures trading education or professional guidance when making decisions.
- We offer customizable rates tailored to your unique trading plan and service level.
- Enjoy discounted rates and deposits for Micro Futures contracts.
StoneX Futures and Options on Futures trading is provided by StoneX Financial Inc - FCM Division
Resources and Education
Explore our futures trading resources and education to take your trading to the next level. Read about the markets on our blog, discover a new strategy in one of our guides, and use our Futures Calculator to quickly establish your potential profit or loss on a futures trade. Offering a broad range of content from free courses, to on-demand webinars, to custom quotes and more, our Resource Center is your home for futures trading education.
StoneX Futures and Options on Futures trading is provided by StoneX Financial Inc - FCM Division
FAQs
Can I Trade Options on Futures and Spreads?
Yes! The StoneX Futures platform supports futures, options on futures, and spread trading.
Can I Trade Forex, Stocks, and Other Asset Classes?
You can trade additional asset classes through our affiliate companies Forex.com and StoneX One.
Enjoy trading 80 FX pairs, with a EUR/USD spread as little as 0.0 and low commissions with a Forex.com account.
Open a StoneX One account to place commission-free trades for stocks, ETFs, options, and mutual funds across
multiple accounts — all on a single, easy-to-use platform.**
**Exchange, regulatory, and other charges may apply. Please see the full pricing schedule for details about applicable charges.
What Are Your Margins?
You can find information about margin requirements on our Trading Hours and Margins page.
How Do I Open An Account?
You can apply for a Futures Standard or Futures Premium account here.
Not sure which service level is best for you? Speak to a member of our team to get started.
How Do I Connect to Third Party Platforms?
StoneX provides access to the markets through our own StoneX Futures platform, popular platforms like TradingView and Metatrader 5, and 25 other third-party platforms.
To connect your account to a third-party platform, view our Third Party Platforms page or contact us.
About StoneX
StoneX provides institutional-grade global market access, end-to-end clearing and execution, high-touch service, and deep expertise through one trusted partner. As one of the world’s largest non-bank Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs), StoneX connects traders of nearly all sizes and strategies to more than 40 commodity exchanges globally. A publicly traded company (NASDAQ:SNEX) headquartered in New York City, StoneX Group Inc, and its 4,000+ employees serve more than 54,000+ commercial and institutional clients, and 400,000 active retail clients, from more than 80 offices spread across six continents. As one of the fastest growing Fortune 100 companies, StoneX offers a robust global infrastructure and unparalleled market access.