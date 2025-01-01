Trade Futures with StoneX

Skip to content

StoneX offers multiple service levels and trading platforms so you can trade your markets, your way. Enjoy advanced trading capabilities, dedicated support, and connect to our flagship platform StoneX Futures and third-parties.

StoneX Futures Platform - Desktop - Multiple Devices

Connecting clients to markets for 100 years

We provide global market access, technology-rich trading platforms, and more to our clients worldwide.

Explore StoneX Futures

Discover the comprehensive suite of futures trading solutions offered by StoneX. Your StoneX Futures account gives you access to a wide range of markets, cutting-edge trading tools, and expert resources designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're looking to open an account, demo our platform, or learn more about popular markets and strategies, StoneX is your gateway to informed and strategic futures trading. Use the links below to learn more about trading futures with StoneX.

Markets | Platforms | Open an Account | Demo | Resources | About StoneX | Contact Us

StoneX Futures and Options on Futures trading is provided by StoneX Financial Inc - FCM Division

Why Trade Futures and Options

Around the Clock Access

Our markets are open nearly 23 hours a day, six days a week.

deep liquidity

Deep Liquidity

Tighter pricing and lower costs, which means more efficiency.

Ease of Going Short

Ease of Going Short

Take short positions as easily as long positions.

Multi-Asset Class Offering

Discover opportunities using our global benchmark offerings.

Transparent Markets

See the same prices, quotes, and trades as everyone else – a fair and open market you can trust.

Maximize Capital Efficiency

Control a large contract value with a relatively small amount of margin.

Markets

Trade Futures, Options on Futures, and Micro contracts in the following markets. See All Markets.

Equity Index Futures

Equity Indices

  • Standard, E-mini & Micro contracts
  • S&P 500
  • DJIA
  • Russell-2000
  • NASDAQ
Metal Futures

Metals

  • Standard & Micro contracts
  • Gold
  • Silver
  • Copper
  • Platinum
Energy Futures

Energies

  • Standard & Micro Contracts
  • WTI Crude Oil
  • Brent Crude Oil
  • Henry Hub Natural Gas
  • RBOB Gasoline
Crypto Futures

Crypto

  • CME Group, Eurex, and Coinbase products
  • Standard, Micro, & Nano contracts
  • Bitcoin Futures
  • Ether Futures
Interest Rate Futures

Interest Rates

  • Standard & Micro contracts
  • 2 Year T-Note Futures
  • 5 Year T-Note Futures
  • 10 Year T-Note Futures
  • U.S. Treasury Bond Futures
Ags and Livestock Futures

Ags & Livestock

  • Corn
  • Soybeans
  • Wheat
  • Live Cattle
  • Lean Hogs
View All Markets

Trade Micro Futures in Popular Markets

Micro contracts allow traders to participate in the futures and options markets with reduced risk and greater flexibility than standard contracts. As small as 1/10th the size of standard contracts, micros let you precisely scale your market exposure up or down, use leverage for greater capital efficiency and have greater versatility to manage your positions.  

Use Leverage for Greater Capital Efficiency

Micro E-mini Equity Indices

  • Micro E-mini S&P 500
  • Micro E-mini Nasdaq 100
  • Micro E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average
  • Micro E-mini Russell 2000

Micro Energies

  • Micro WTI Crude Oil Futures
  • Micro Henry Hub Natural Gas Futures

Micro Metals

  • Micro Gold Futures
  • Micro Silver Futures
  • Micro Palladium Futures
  • Micro Copper Futures

Micro Crypto

  • Micro Bitcoin Futures
  • Micro Ether Futures

Micro Rates

  • Micro Ultra 10-Year U.S. T-Notes
  • Micro 10-Year U.S. T-Bonds
  • 2-Year Yield Futures
  • 10-Year Yield Futures

Micro FX

  • Micro EUR/USD Futures
  • Micro AUD/USD Futures
  • Micro GBP/USD Futures
Explore Micro Contracts

Platforms

Experience futures trading on a feature-rich platform that meets your needs. Use your StoneX account to access advanced trading capabilities on StoneX Futures or the charting and indicators you love on 3rd party platforms like TradingView and MetaTrader 5.

Compare Platforms

“Access advanced futures trading capabilities and no additional software fees with our state-of-the-art trading platform.”
“Trade futures on TradingView - a charting platform and social network used by 60M+ traders and investors worldwide to spot opportunities across global markets.”
“Trade futures on a platform that offers tools for comprehensive price analysis, use of algorithmic trading applications, and copy trading. ”

StoneX Futures Pricing

View account features and pricing, including commissions and fees.

Standard

Self-Directed traders who open a StoneX Futures Standard account have access to our fast and reliable software at a low rate without sacrificing customer service.

  • Futures Contracts:  $1.29 per side and contract.
  • Micro Futures Contracts: $0.50 per side and contract.
  • Options on Futures: Opening position (commission is charged up-front) $2.58 | Closing position: $0.00.
Apply for Futures Standard
Recommended for New Futures Traders

Premium

A Futures Premium account with StoneX is perfect for traders who are looking for futures trading education or professional guidance when making decisions.

  • We offer customizable rates tailored to your unique trading plan and service level.
  • Enjoy discounted rates and deposits for Micro Futures contracts.
Apply for Futures Premium
Speak to a Broker

Sign Up for a Demo

Our industry-leading trading experience allows you to trade with the comfort of knowing you have robust technology and support on your side.

StoneX Futures Platform - Desktop - Multiple Devices

Resources and Education

Explore our futures trading resources and education to take your trading to the next level.  Read about the markets on our blog, discover a new strategy in one of our guides, and use our Futures Calculator to quickly establish your potential profit or loss on a futures trade.  Offering a broad range of content from free courses, to on-demand webinars, to custom quotes and more, our Resource Center is your home for futures trading education.

Explore Futures Trading Resources

 

FAQs

Can I Trade Options on Futures and Spreads?

Yes! The StoneX Futures platform supports futures, options on futures, and spread trading. 

Can I Trade Forex, Stocks, and Other Asset Classes?

You can trade additional asset classes through our affiliate companies Forex.com and StoneX One.

Enjoy trading 80 FX pairs, with a EUR/USD spread as little as 0.0 and low commissions with a Forex.com account.

Open a StoneX One account to place commission-free trades for stocks, ETFs, options, and mutual funds across
multiple accounts — all on a single, easy-to-use platform.**

**Exchange, regulatory, and other charges may apply. Please see the full pricing schedule for details about applicable charges.

What Are Your Margins?

You can find information about margin requirements on our Trading Hours and Margins page.

How Do I Open An Account?

You can apply for a Futures Standard or Futures Premium account here

Not sure which service level is best for you? Speak to a member of our team to get started.

How Do I Connect to Third Party Platforms?

StoneX provides access to the markets through our own StoneX Futures platform, popular platforms like TradingView and Metatrader 5, and 25 other third-party platforms.

To connect your account to a third-party platform, view our Third Party Platforms page or contact us.

About StoneX

StoneX provides institutional-grade global market access, end-to-end clearing and execution, high-touch service, and deep expertise through one trusted partner. As one of the world’s largest non-bank Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs), StoneX connects traders of nearly all sizes and strategies to more than 40 commodity exchanges globally. A publicly traded company (NASDAQ:SNEX) headquartered in New York City, StoneX Group Inc, and its 4,000+ employees serve more than 54,000+ commercial and institutional clients, and 400,000 active retail clients, from more than 80 offices spread across six continents. As one of the fastest growing Fortune 100 companies, StoneX offers a robust global infrastructure and unparalleled market access.

4000 +

Employees; 80+ Offices across 6 Continents

400 k+

Active Retail Clients

$ 2 B+

Market Cap / 6B+ AUM

180

Countries with StoneX Clients

40 +

Global Exchanges

100 Year

Track Record

Contact Support